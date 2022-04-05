BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul, on Monday, April 4, met Class IX student Ankurit Karmakar of Assam's Karimganj district, who has invented a 'smart shoe' for the visually impaired, and the MLA said that the state government will extend full support to help him achieve his dream of becoming a scientist.

Paul visited the student at the behest of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "It is very good news for us that Ankurit Karmakar has designed a smart shoe to help the visually impaired. When our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma came to know about the young boy's work, the Chief Minister instructed me to meet him." The MLA also said that he has passed on the Chief Minister's message to the boy. "He wants to become a scientist. Our Chief Minister and our government will extend full support to the young boy in the future and that message has been given by our Chief Minister," he said.

In a bid to help visually impaired people, Ankurit, a ninth-grader from Rowland's Memorial High School in Karimganj has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe that allows visually impaired people to stay safe from obstacles that come their way.