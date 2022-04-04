As opposed to April 2, registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will now begin on Wednesday, April 6. This was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) via a public notice issued on Saturday, April 2. Another point made clear via the public notice, which was out on the official website of NTA, is that CUET will be held in the first and second week of July 2022, no date has been specified yet.



As stated earlier, the online application form for CUET 2022 will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in and other details regarding the exam itself will be available on NTA's website, nta.nic.in.



The online registration and submission of the application form for CUET (UG) 2022 will begin on April 6 and will conclude on May 6, 2022 at 5.00 pm. The last date and time for successful fee transaction is up to 11.50 pm on May 6, 2022. The examination will be held in two slots, 3.15 hours (195 minutes) and the second, which is slightly longer, 3.45 hours (225 minutes).



The notice also reiterated that CUET 2022 exam will be a LAN-based CBT (Computer Based Test) and the pattern will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The aspirant can attempt the exam in any one of 13 languages, namely, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu. The candidate will be required to pay the fees online via payment gateways using credit or debit cards, internet banking or Paytm.