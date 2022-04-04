Child pornographic content was recovered from the laptop seized from the possession of Sajan (32) of Aymanam, Kottayam, Kerala, informed a police officer. He was also arrested on Sunday, April 3. Additionally, 32 persons have been booked and a report has been filed before the court.

Operation P-Hunt is a special drive that has been initiated to track down all those who not only watch but also share child pornographic content.

In the raids which were carried out by the team of police, 33 mobile phones, a laptop and other accessories were seized and this was done under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick, comprising officers from the Cyberdome, Cyber police station, Cyber Cell, and various stations under the rural police limits. As part of Operation P-Hunt drive, raids were conducted at institutions and houses.

"The raids will be intensified in the coming days," the Rural SP said.

In the city police limits too, several mobile phones were seized. City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam shared that after they receive the forensic examination results of the seized mobile phones, further action will be initiated.

"Those who are involved in this kind of crime are under the surveillance of the police and will have to face stringent action," the officer added.