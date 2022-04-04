After the Class XII English paper leak in Uttar Pradesh, here comes another grim news. As many as 28 students from an all-girls government residential school in Budaun district were taken ill right after they had their dinner. This happened on Saturday, April 3.

It was at the Sarvodya School in Samrer block of Budaun district that this incident occurred. The affected students, who are between 10 to 14 years old, were then admitted to a hospital and their state is currently stable, as per a report in PTI.

Budaun's Chief Development Officer Rishi Raj told PTI on Sunday, April 3, "The dinner was tasted by a committee of three people as per protocol. Those who tasted the food reported uneasiness after which the distribution of prepared food was stopped. However, 28 students had already started their meal by that time."

Apart from vomiting, students started complaining that their stomach was aching and they were feeling light-headed, upon which, the school administration decided to take them to a government-run hospital which was located nearby.

They were kept under observation at the hospital. Officials of the departments concerned have been asked to look into the matter, informed the officer.

The school is run by the social welfare department and over 300 students are enrolled in it.