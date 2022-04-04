Summers are here and the Sun is blazing down upon us with no mercy. In this context, a government primary school in Kodagu has resorted to water bells, installed with the help of one of the school teachers, to ensure that students remember to hydrate themselves in this sweltering heat.

Constantly gaining attention for its unique interventions, it may be recalled that one of the teachers from Government Primary School in Mulluru, Satish CS, had built a treehouse for students so that online classes can be conducted smoothly amidst network issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time around, the same teacher, with the help of the school management, has installed new bells at schools so that they remember to drink water from time to time. "The summer is at its peak and many students fall ill due to sunstroke. Staying hydrated can keep them healthy. We also received complaints about how the students brought back the water cans and water bottles without even having a sip of water during school hours. To ensure that students stay hydrated, they are reminded to drink water through the ringing of bells," shared Satish, the teacher.

There's more. The water bells have a ring that resembles the sound of factory sirens! This was done to ensure that students do not confuse it with the period bell. They are sounded at six intervals during school hours.

"When students are at home, they drink juices, buttermilk or other refreshing beverages to keep themselves hydrated. However, since this is not possible during class hours, we came up with the plan of implementing water bells to ensure that students mandatorily drink minimum glasses of water to keep themselves hydrated," shared Satish.

While the students have completed the examinations, the classes will go on till April 9.