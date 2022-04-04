Indian Institute of Technology Madras is actively reaching out to several countries to boost the enrolment of international students for the specially-curated two-year International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program (I2MP) offered by the institute.

IIT Madras, which is one of the first educational institutes in India to offer Interdisciplinary Master’s degrees, has received overwhelming interest from international students for this programme. By launching the International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program, IIT Madras strives to become an inclusive institute for international students.

The International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program was officially launched today, April 4, in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Deepak Karanjikar, Chairman, Finance Committee, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Highlighting the significance of the programme, Prof Kamakoti said, “One of the important aspects of the National Education Policy 2022 is internationalisation of educational institutions. IIT Madras is excited to share the knowledge and expertise across the globe through the International Interdisciplinary Master’s Program.”

The last date to apply is April 15. Interested students can apply through https://ge.iitm.ac.in/I2MP/. The International Interdisciplinary Master’s degrees are available in nine interdisciplinary areas: Energy Systems, Robotics, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Engineering, Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Data Science, Cyber Physical Systems, Complex Systems and Dynamics, and Biomedical Engineering. IIT Madras also offers scholarships for meritorious international students who are taking this programme.