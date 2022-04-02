Students of Madras Christian College (MCC) staged a protest on campus on Thursday, March 31, saying some of the faculty members are indulging in moral policing. Backed by their union, several students staged a day-long dharna in the administrative block and called off the protest only late in the evening, after the administration agreed to heed their demands.

They alleged that faculty members had been targeting them ever since the college reopened after the pandemic. "From commenting on our clothes to penalising students for holding hands with members of the opposite sex, the staff are intruding into our personal lives," said a final-year student.

The students alleged that the staff were even recording videos of them, and ridiculing and harassing them by calling their parents to the campus. "The faculty are violating our right to privacy. Students are not doing anything obscene on campus, but are still being harassed. Those who raise their voices against such surveillance are being suspended. This is unacceptable," said another student.

Faculty members, meanwhile, say students' behaviour has changed drastically since they returned to campus after almost two years due to the pandemic. "Most of them have become indisciplined. They are not willing to respect what the staff say. We need to counsel them," said a faculty member who did not wish to be named.

The principal and dean of the college met the protesting students, held a discussion with them and agreed to their demands. "The dean agreed that no student would be criticised for their apparel, neither will they involve parents without any proper inquiry, unless a serious matter arises. In order to raise awareness about sexual harassment, workshops will be held for students and staff," said a representative of the students' union.

College principal Paul Wilson said, "As students and faculty have returned to campus after a long gap, there have been some misunderstandings. I will call a staff council meeting to discuss the students' grievances. Also, counselling will be organised for students."