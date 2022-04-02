The All India Radio (AIR) on Saturday, April 2, launched a weekly interactive programme for job seekers and students preparing for various competitive examinations. The first episode of the 30-minute programme, Abhyaas, will air on 100.1 FM GOLD at 9.30 pm on Saturday, the AIR's News Services Division said in a statement.

The programme has been launched with an aim to reach out to students and job seekers preparing for various competitive examinations, it said. "The first episode of Abhyaas for Competitive Examinations, to be on air on 100.1 FM GOLD at 9.30 pm today, is on Modern History," it said.

Listeners can also access the programme on Twitter via the Twitter handle @airnewsalerts, on the airnewsofficial YouTube Channel and on the NewsonAir App. The public broadcaster said the programme will be in Hindi and it will be broadcast every Saturday from 9:30 pm to 10 pm.

"The weekly interactive programme will include segments like Explainers, Factfile, Examination Calender and Question of the Week with a musical break," the AIR said, adding, "A prominent academician will respond to the listeners' queries."

"For the next episode on April 9, students can send their queries on WhatsApp number 92890 94044 or mail to abhyaas.air@gmail.com till April 5," it said. The subject chosen for the next week is Indian Polity and Constitution, it added.