The Indira Gandhi National Open University has exempted students from appearing in different UG and PG courses for the IGNOU Term End Examination in June 2021. The official notice is available for perusal on the IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

As per the notice, the decision applies to the programmes of Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies), Master of Arts (Translation studies, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Hindi). The marks/grades in the TEE exam of the first-year courses will be assigned based on the average marks/grades obtained by the students in the term-end examination of the second-year courses.

The exemption is, however, not applicable to any other component such as practical examinations, assignments, project reports, dissertations, internships or fieldwork journals. Meanwhile, students who do not want exemption can appear for the TEE of the first-year courses in June 2022.