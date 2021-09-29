Over 470 students will be awarded their PhD degrees at the fifth convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the convocation to be held Thursday in virtual mode owing to the pandemic.

Satish Garkoti, Rector II of the university, said 479 students have registered for the convocation. All are PhD students. Their names will be announced during the online ceremony and they will be able to collect the degrees and certificates later, he said.

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the Vice-Chancellor. The practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of almost 46 years with JNU chancellor Dr V K Saraswat as the chief guest. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation in 2019, which saw protests by students over hostel fee hikes, forcing then HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to stay inside the venue for over six hours.

Last year, the convocation was held online due to COVID with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion.