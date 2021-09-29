The National Board of Examinations has released the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021. Students can check their results at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Ranks and All India 50 per cent Quota seats will be announced soon. However, the counselling dates haven't been announced yet, but the cut-offs have been declared. For the general category, the cut-off score is 302 out of 800, whereas, for the reserved SC, ST and OBC categories, it is 265. The percentile cut-off for the general and reserved categories is at 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

The NEET-PG exam was conducted on September 11, after a couple of postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam this year was relatively easy, say the candidates who spoke with Edexlive. An aspirant from Hyderabad who scored 596/800 told Edexlive that she is expecting a good All India Rank, putting her in the happy dilemma of choosing her own stream and school.

In an official release, the NBE said, "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50 per cent Quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy."

The result on the website was released in the form of a PDF with the roll number and scores of all the candidates who registered for the exam. This year, that number was at 1,74,886. Out of these, only about 30,000 will eventually qualify from across the country. The exam was conducted in about 800 centres in 260 cities this year.

Here's how you can check your result:

- Go to nbe.edu.in

- Click on NEET-PG 2021 results

- In the document that opens, press ctrl+F, and enter your roll number.

- Check your score out of 800, and download the document if needed.

You can also check your results at the direct link here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LcWkdqiEoWm457Xif8yIGRR7hdt1pTke/view

Watch this space for updates on counselling and rank release dates, and the results for NEET-UG 2021.