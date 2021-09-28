As it recuperates from the long-drawn controversy concerning three students and their rustication, Visva Bharati University might be on the cusp of another tussle with its students. The central university brought out a notice regarding the submitting of fees for internal admission to the postgraduate courses on September 26. The link is supposed to be valid for 48 hours (from September 27) and students complained that this is too little time to arrange the fees for the entire year — especially for those from marginalised sections of society.

But, how high are the fees? The admission for only a few subjects from the Humanities group has been initiated and the fees for the General, OBC and EWS candidates are Rs 7,560 while students from SC or ST categories along with Persons With Disabilities (PWD) have to pay Rs 6,360.

Students took to social media to protest against the notice. Their demand – to increase the timeframe in which the fees have to be paid. "How will students who come from marginalised families arrange for so much cash in two days? Why close the portal so hastily?" asked one of the students. While there were a few posts about the issue on social media, there was no physical demonstration at the university or on campus as of yet. The portal is open till September 29.