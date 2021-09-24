In what may be the first of its kind initiative in Karnataka, the Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women, which will begin this academic year in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will introduce French, not as a language but as a core subject.

This is in line with the multidisciplinary aspect that NEP wants to establish in all institutes, said officials. BA in French is offered in other states including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the premier institutes in the country. The college will also run certificate courses in foreign languages, where Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Spanish, will be taught thrice a week.

The college caters to female pupils and of 280 seats that the college is offering, 51 applications have already been received. The last date for submission of applications has been postponed to October 11, announced Lingaraju Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore City University, to which the constituent college belongs.

Among other courses offered at the college are, BSc in Home Science, BVA in graphic design, animation design, and BA in journalism. The college, at present, has no sanctioned posts. However, Gandhi said that the process for recruitment for the posts have started. The assessment will be based on 70 per cent theory and 30 per cent practical components. The aim is to have a 50:50 ratio for theory and practical, Gandhi said.

"This college will also have multiple entry and exit options. In case, a student completes four years of studies, she will be eligible to pursue PhD," he said. Students will also be allowed to obtain 40 per cent of their credits through approved online courses. Gandhi said that eventually, most of the programmes in the college will be carried in collaboration with the industry where they will be provided with hands-on training and internship.