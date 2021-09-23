As soon as the CBI arrested five individuals from Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in a NEET scam, students have written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding a re-exam. But did the scam really happen?

ThePrint.in reported that according to sources, the scam was planned but never executed, probably because the 'dummy candidates' developed cold feet after the JEE racket was busted. The agency had information that a career consultancy academy called RK Education Career Guidance had taken Rs 50 lakh from the students' parents assuring admission to top medical colleges, said the source.

But how were they going to get it done? The reports said that the scam was to send dummy or proxy candidates with morphed admit cards and ID cards for the exam. “We received information that about five persons who were dummy candidates, were to appear for the NEET exams at five centres on 12 September. A trap was laid, but none of them came to the exam centre, probably because they developed cold feet after the arrests in the JEE case,” the sources told the media outlet.

Aspirants on the other hand have written to the NTA demanding a re-exam and a little more time to prepare for a new syllabus. There was also a NEET 2021 paper leak reported from Rajasthan and the paper was allegedly circulated on social media. “This is a matter of grave concern regarding the student’s future and a breach of sanctity and security of the examination," said the letter. The NTA has not commented on it yet.