After the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration issued a notice calling back all third-year PhD scholars from September 23 and all final year students of MSc, BTech and MBA courses from September 27, the students pointed out that there has been no mention of how and when hostels will be allotted to these students who will come back on campus.

While the JNU Students' Union tried to meet the Dean of Students in vain, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that they will continue their protest and pointed out the exact same things as the JNUSU-led protestors. "We were waiting to meet the Dean but he wasn't there in the office. The officials told us that the students will be allotted rooms when they come and report on campus, but there has been no notification about it. So the student show would be coming back on campus have no clue about the procedure. And there are no visible attempts of preparation here on campus as well," said JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon.

The JNU administration has not only called the students back in two phases, they have also allowed buses to enter the campus so that the students can commute easily. The notice also mentioned that to avoid overcrowding they have decided to issue ID cards from respective departments.

The ABVP said that the notification was nothing but a "farce" and has only misled students. "The administration had already issued a notice allowing entry of new students in the previous semester. Now, they are issuing a notice for phase-wise entry to bring back those students who are already staying on campus," said Shivam Chaurasia, ABVP's JNU Unit President. Shivam was talking about how PhD scholars have already been called back. "The notice is ironical in the sense that no final year students have been allotted hostel yet and they are being called back on campus. The administration must explain where the students will stay," said the BVP statement.

While their demands remain similar, the ABVP and the JNUSU-led left-leaning student organisations will continue their protest separately. The administration has not clarified any of the demands from either group.