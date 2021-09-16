Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government was committed to set up law colleges to provide quality education at an affordable cost. The chief minister said this while laying the foundation of Jorhat Government Law College, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The state government has decided to set up the colleges at Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangia, Dhubri, Diphu, Silchar, Tezpur, Nalbari, and Nagaon, and all the institutions will have modern facilities, Sarma said. Earlier most of the law colleges in the state were established by private organisations, the chief minister said.

In the wake of the National Education Policy 2020, the state government has decided to implement the provisions of the policy across the state to bring about a paradigm shift in the delivery of quality education in the state, he said. As a part of NEP 2020, 3,000 high schools in the state will be upgraded to senior secondary schools by 2022, he added.

The state government would also increase the number of universities in the state and it has set a goal to establish one college in each development block to spread higher education among all sections of the youth of the state. The Jorhat Government Law College will be set up with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 14.74 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.