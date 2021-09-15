The activists of district unit of ABVP staged a protest against hike in examination fees and have urged the Vice-Chancellor of the Kuvempu University to postpone the final year degree examination stating the syllabus has not been completed as classes were conducted in online mode. They urged the VC to declare the result of those students who applied for revaluation at the earliest.

They staged a protest in front of DC's office in Shivamogga on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to the DC's office in this regard. In the memorandum they have stated that the forum opposes raising the examination fees during the COVID-19 period. The degree students of the second and fourth semester were promoted to the next semester without conducting examinations due to COVID-19. Hence the examination fees paid by the second and fourth semester students should be considered for the next semester, they demanded.

The activists said that without declaring the result of revaluation, the students are asked to pay the examination fees for next semester. So they urged the VC to declare the result of the revaluation at the earliest. The workers requested the VC to postpone the final year degree exams and said the complete syllabus has not been taught as the classes were conducted online. The activists of ABVP urged the VC to resolve the problems in the University's student portal. They warned of staging severe protests in the future if these problems and issues are not resolved at the earliest.