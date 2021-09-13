The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University who live at the Mahi Mandavi Hostel alleged that they have not had a proper water supply in the hostel as the water pump has been out of order for over a day. The students, led by the ABVP-unit of JNU staged a protest on campus and also spoke to the Dean of Students, who assured them the motor will be functional by the end of the day but nothing has been done yet, said the students.

The students said that they are being forced to go out on the street to a water tanker even for their minimal needs - from brushing their teeth to washing plates. "On one hand the administration is releasing circulars to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and on the other hand students are facing challenges when it comes to the most basic of amenities," said the ABVP. "The hostel administration has said that the water supply motor had stopped working therefore water supply has been disrupted," said the protesting students.

The students staged protests with buckets across the campus and even organised a demonstration in front of the DoS's office on September 13, a day since the water supply was disrupted. The ABVP unit in JNU has also been protesting for reopening the campus. While their demands align with the left-leaning student organisations, the protest has obviously, been separate.