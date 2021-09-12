Even after the stiff opposition from the DMK government and the slugfest with the AIADMK-BJP combine in Tamil Nadu against conducting NEET exams, a total of 1,10,971 students from the state will take the exam scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu has 225 examination centres for NEET. In the state capital, 17,992 students will take the exam in 33 centres.

Students will be allowed into the examination halls on a staggered basis with the first batch to enter classrooms by 10.30 am and this will continue till 1.30 pm, half an hour before the commencement of the examination.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be ensured at the examination centres and students will be provided N95 masks.

Coaching centres and schools had conducted mock examinations on Saturday as last-minute preparation for the mode of exam. Several students complained that by attending the exam wearing N95 masks created problems for them.

M.R. Geetha, a NEET aspirant from Triplicane in Chennai said, "I am attending the coaching classes of a private entrance coaching institute. On Saturday, there was a mock exam at the institute and we were told to wear N95 masks and for the first one hour, it was fine but later it was irritating. I don't know how I will perform in such a situation."

Many students have been advised to do "Pranayama" by the coaching institutes and schools as a preparation for wearing the mask continuously for three hours and to increase lung power.

Helen David, a teacher of Physics of a prestigious school of Chennai told IANS, "It is indeed a tough proposition for students to take the NEET examination with the N95 masks on. However, students are geared up and I don't think that they will underperform."