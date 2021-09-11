Karimnagar district administration has made all the arrangements necessary for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), scheduled to be held on Sunday. NEET city coordinator T Lalitha Kumari said about 10 examination centres have been set up for 5,379 students. She also said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has appointed observers, who would work under the monitoring of the city coordinator.

Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences, Vaageshwari College of Engineering, Sree Chaitanya College of Engineering, Sree Chaitanya Degree Institute of Technlogy College, Viveka Institute of Technology and Sciences, Chalmeda Anandara Institute of Medical Sciences, Vivekananda Degree and PG college, Vivekananda Residential School (CBSE), SRR degree in Karimnagar and PG college and Kamala Institute of Technology and Sciences in Huzurabad are the examination centers.

Examination timings are 2 pm to 5 pm. Students who are going to attempt the entrance examination should follow the prescribed COVID-19 guidelines. Even a minute's delay will not be entertained and defaulting students will not be allowed entry into the examination centre, said the coordinator.

Students should bring their admit card along with a passport size photo attached, a water bottle, and a sanitiser. A mask, of course, is mandatory. No other electronic gadgets will be allowed inside the examination centre.