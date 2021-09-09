Which are the best medical colleges in the country?

Well, for the last four years, the names have been the same. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore have been on a streak as they remain the top three medical colleges for this year too — and this has been the case since 2018.

CMC Vellore has been among the only colleges that has held out against admission via NEET for years till they finally relented, to also be placed among the best colleges in the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021. Like every other event for the past two years, this too was revealed online on various video and social media platforms.