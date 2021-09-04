The effort of state government to cover different high schools under School Transformation Programme of 5T Initiative to ensure quality education and implementation of 'Mo School Abhiyan' for different development projects has experienced meaningless because there is doubt to improve quality education for shortage of teachers, clerical staff, dilapidated school buildings in many schools this district.

Though government has been spent lakhs of rupees for infrastructure development of different schools by providing modern facilities such as smart class room, science laboratory, e- library and other upgraded facilities but nothing has been done for filling of vacancy posts of teachers, clericals paralyzing education system in majority schools of this district. It is revealed that out of 151 High schools , as many as 24 high schools of this district have been taken up under the School Transformation Programme of 5T Initiative and steps have been taken to provide modern facilities such as smart classrooms, science laboratories, e- library and other facilities.

Meanwhile, the construction of smart classes has been completed in Brundaban Bihari Government High School, Goda under Erasama block and Brundaban Government High School, Markandpur of Jagatsinghpur Municipality. Sarapanch of Borikina panchyat Sadhu Charan Sahoo alleged ''construction of smart class to ensure quality education is meaningless in Borikina High School because of required school buildings, staff shortage and lack of other facilities. There are two dilapidated asbestos buildings but nothing has been done to provide a new building."

"There are only eight rooms in cyclone shelter while four sections of both class IX and X are running in said cyclone shelter but there are no classrooms for other classes from Class I and Class VIII of this school. Shortage of building and staff have hit the education so smart classes are meaningless for the students," he added.

Headmaster of Borikina High School Purna Chandra Parida confessed, "The strength of this school is 577 while there is no school building as per student strength. Out of eight sanctioned posts, the post of headmaster, two CBZ, two PCM , and two arts teachers are lying vacant in this school."

"Despite shortage of teachers, we have managed the classes of both class IX and X. It has decided to construct two smart classes with a science laboratory, e- library'," He added. Another headmaster of Brundaban Bihari Government High School , Goda Benudhar Sethy said, "We have completed one smart class and steps have been taken to complete another smart class. This school has 427 students but the posts of Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, clerk posts have been lying so I have done clerical work."

"President of the School Management Committee, Banabihari High School Kujang said 'this is the oldest and largest school of this district having 822 students but has no required building for accommodations of students. Staff shortages have also hit the education system so we have sought the intervention of Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra to provide funds for construction of school building," he added.

Headmaster of Banabihari High School Kujang Saroj Kumar Behera said, "This school has provided a project for a smart classroom, science laboratory, e- library to be completed very soon. Out of 22 teaching staff, the post of 12 teaching staff including PCM, arts are lying vacant in this school. There is no single PCM teacher in this school."

Official sources revealed that there are 151 high schools in this district. The post of headmaster is lying vacant in 21 high schools. Out of 209 PCM teacher sanctioned posts, 55 posts are lying vacant, 72 of 192 CBZ posts, 136 of 397 arts teachers, 65 of 150 Sanskrit teachers, 74 of 147 Hindi teachers and 59 of 145 PET teachers are lying vacant in different schools of this district. Local guardians have alleged that the aim of the state government to improve quality education by setting up smart classroom, science laboratory, e- library without school building and shortage of staff would not succeed at all so they have urged to prove required teachers and school building to improve quality education. District Education Officer Niranjan Behera stated, "There is shortage of teachers in different high schools of this district so the department has also taken steps to fill up these posts. On other hand, steps have been taken to complete the smart class within the stipulated period in 24 High Schools of this district."