Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) hosted its 24th annual convocation at its Dwarka Campus in New Delhi. Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chairman of ISRO and the current chairman of the National Steering Committee for the Development of National Curriculum Frameworks was the chief guest. During the convocation, the institute conferred degrees upon 631 PG Diploma Management students, where 317 students were from the 2021 batch and 314 students were from the 2020 batch.

Delivering the convocation address, Kasturirangan exhorted all students to imbibe the rich values and statesmanship practised by Lal Bahadur Shastri and carry forward his legacy with zeal and in the overall nation-building.

READ ALSO : Former ISRO Chairman Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan stresses on research along with quality education for students' development

Several students won gold medals for academic excellence in their respective streams. The Lalita Shastri Memorial Award for overall excellence went to Divya Nanda and Tirthankar Das while the Amit Chopra Medal for Social Service and Extra-curricular went to Sumit Kumar Dan and Yash Khanna. During the ceremony, awards and scholarships were presented to students from all three streams for their contribution and excellence in academics and co-curricular activities.



Anil Shastri, Chairman, LBSIM, Delhi, outlined the steps initiated by LBSIM and the framework established to include online classes, the establishment of an e-learning centre with video conferencing facilities. He informed that LBSIM had hosted the Ambassador of Uzbekistan and an MoU had been signed for the student exchange program at the capital of Uzbekistan, where Lal Bahadur Shastri had breathed his last. He exhorted all graduating students to remain positive, proactive and set strategies to overcome all challenges of life. Dr Praveen Gupta, Director, LBSIM, wished that the students contribute towards nation-building in all walks of life with their Shastrian values.