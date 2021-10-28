On October 28, Nimma Venkata Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar University in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to allot more faculty to the institution and improve its infrastructure.



The Hindu reported that Dr Venkata Rao met the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office in Amaravati and gave a presentation on the institution’s recent achievements, such as, obtaining a B-grade in a recent NAAC ranking, the establishment of an Engineering college, introduction of job-oriented courses and public outreach programmes.



“The university, established during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime, has been able to cater to the higher education needs of thousands of youngsters from Srikakulam and other districts,” Dr Venkata Rao said in a press release.

He added, “The university is giving top priority to quality education. The Chief Minister is focusing on higher education in order to ensure bright career options for youngsters. He suggested us to design the curriculum in a way that would meet the requirements of the industry. We will also focus on improving the communication skills of the students as suggested by the Chief Minister."