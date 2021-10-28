A 21-year-old college student was found murdered in Hosur on Thursday morning. According to Hosur town police, the deceased was identified as M Mohammad Afsal (21), a student who was studying at Government Arts and Science College in Ram Nagar, Hosur. Residents of Valluvar Nagar informed them about the body found near the Muneshwaran temple.



Following this, Hosur town inspector Vijaya Kumar and his team rushed to the spot and identified the student using his mobile phone which was recovered from the spot. They informed his parents and friends about the murder. The student was murdered with a boulder that hit his head.



Sources further added the student was working in an automobile spare parts manufacturing company near Bathalapalli on a part-time basis. Police have informed that an inquiry will be conducted in his college and with the company where he worked. A special team has been formed under Hosur town police inspector Vijaya Kumar and HUDCO inspector Thangavelu to nab the accused.



The body of Mohammad Afsal was sent to Hosur government hospital for autopsy. Following a complaint from Hussain Basha, a relative of Mohammad, police are enquiring about the case.