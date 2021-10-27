Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been getting letters written in blood from job aspirants belonging to marginalised communities, demanding vacancies for over one lakh assistant teachers posts in schools across the state be filled up immediately.

Many of these candidates are alleging partiality against them in recruitment saying that the government supports dominant caste candidates and ignores candidates from marginalised communities. There have been thousands of letters sent to the CM, although not all are written in blood.

Several candidates have been protesting at the office of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Lucknow for nearly four months now. On October 21, the agitating candidates were brutally lathi-charged and dispersed by the police. At least 61 candidates have been arrested and put in jail. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav have supported the youth demands by tweeting in their favour.

The protesters have also written letters to the President and the Governor of the state saying that ending their lives by suicide would be the only option left for them if they did not get the jobs. The BJP came to power in UP in 2017 with a thumping majority, promising jobs, and better socio-economic development in the state.