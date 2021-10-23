Kerala's APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has introduced a novel programme called 'minor in engineering', which allows students to get a BTech degree in one area while also earning a minor in another. The first batch with the minor degree will be out in 2023.

The unique selling point of the programme is that the students can get a degree in the engineering field of their choice as well as a minor degree in another branch of engineering. So how does KTU's minor degree work? Students opting for the minor degree will have to study four classes in their chosen field and successfully complete a project. The minor course will begin at the start of the second year, and students can complete the four subjects and the project by the end of the eight semesters.

For instance, if a student pursuing Civil Engineering completes four additional subjects and one project from Architecture, they will receive a degree certificate titled 'BTech in Civil Engineering with Minor in Architecture'. Only a handful of universities in the country and IITs have adopted the engineering minor system.

The BTech curriculum currently includes more than 50 minor subjects. Machine learning, biomedical engineering, applied mathematics, robotics, material science and smart manufacturing are some of the advanced technology fields covered in minor courses. The minor degree is being introduced in order to increase the employment opportunities for the students and diversify their employment skills. KTU Vice-Chancellor MS Rajasree said that integrated projects between different engineering disciplines can be undertaken through the engineering minor system, thereby enhancing learning, skills and work potential of students.