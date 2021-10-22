The results for JEE Advanced 2021 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be declared today by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. All those candidates who attempted JEE Advanced 2021 AAT can check the scores on the official website jeeadv.ac.in and you'll need to ensure that you have your registration number in hand for the same.



The cut-off marks by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 will also be released today along with the results. Candidates will qualify only if their score is above the cut-off mark. It is on the basis of this result that students can gain admissions into BArch courses at only three IITs namely, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. Do note, there will be no separate ranking for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT.

Candidates, here's how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website

2) Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT'

3) Key in your registration number JEE Advanced AAT result 2021

4) The JEE Advanced AAT result will be displayed on the screen



It may be recalled that the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced was cleared by 41,862 candidates this year alone. While Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan emerged as the all-India topper, among females, Kavya Chopra secured the 98th rank and became the all-India female topper.