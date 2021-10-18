The police filed a case against a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal party functionary for threatening a government college principal in Kattumanarkoil after he refused admission based on recommendation.

According to a police source from the Kattumanarkoil police station, Professor Thennarasu, Principal in-charge for Government Arts College in Kattumanarkoil filed a complaint at the police station stating that VCK functionary Pasumaivalavan of Kattumanarkoil scolded him through a phone call and had also given him a death threat.

"Based on the complaint, we inquired and found that another VCK functionary from Chidambaram gave a recommendation letter to a student for admission in the college. Thennarasu refused to give admission based on that letter. Regarding this, Pasumaivalavan called Thennarasu and during the argument between them, he gave death threat," said the police official.

The source further said that they filed a case against Pasumaivalavan under three sections, including IPC section 353 and further inquiry is going on. Meanwhile, the conversation between Thennarasu and Pasumaivalavan went viral on social media groups based out of Chidambaram and Kattumanarkoil.