Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the state would take efforts to inoculate the children between 2 and 18 years against COVID once the central government releases a directive. He was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of inaugurating the special newborn care unit (SNCU) at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on October 13.

The minister said the state is topping the vaccine performance across the country especially in terms of vaccinating pregnant women. "Soon after the central government's directive that pregnant women can also be vaccinated, Tamil Nadu was the first state to begin the drive. We have so far vaccinated nearly 4.90 lakh pregnant women in the state. Similarly, we shall be first in inoculating the children once a directive is out," he added.

He also said the National Medical Council (NMC) has allotted 850 seats at seven out of 11 new medical colleges. The state is making efforts to get 800 more seats in the remaining colleges to have a students' intake of 1,650.