Now, students of Kerala's CBSE schools will be able to better their Mayalayam reading and creative writing skills. The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has ideated several projects keeping the new National Education Policy in mind. It includes a series of clubs for students that will be launched this month. One of them is the Akshar Jyothi Ezhuthupura Malayalam club.

This club has been formed with the aim to create passionate readers and writers of the state's primary language. The students will be trained by renowned writers and authors. The project envisions creating a love for creative expression in Malayalam. This initiative will be launched on World Students' Day, which coincides with the birthday of the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on October 16 by VP Joy, Chief Secretary of Kerala.

Schools are requested to form these clubs for students of Class V and upwards in coordination with their Malayalam department.