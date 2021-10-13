The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has just released the results of the Company Secretary Executive Programme. The results are out at www.icsi.edu. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to check your scores:

1. Go to the website www.icsi.edu

2. Click on the link that directs you to the Executive Programme Result

3. Enter the details asked, including roll number and date of birth

4. Check your marks and rank

5. Make sure to download the mark sheet because ICSI has announced that they will not be providing a physical copy for the Executive Programme candidates.

While the results for the Executive Programme are out, the Foundation course results will be released at around 4.00 pm, according to the ICSE's official website.

The exams were originally scheduled for June, but the deadly second wave of the pandemic ensured that they were pushed to August. The Foundation course exams were held on August 13 and 14 and then again on September 11 and 12. The exams for the Professional and Executive courses were held between August 10 and 20.

Marksheet will not be issued as a physical copy for the candidates who attempted the Executive and Foundation exams. These candidates are advised to download their marks after checking them on the official website. The Professional programme aspirants will receive a physical copy of their scores along with the result statement.

The next round of exams for the Executive and Professional courses will be conducted in December, whereas the Foundation Programme exams are scheduled for January. The students can check their scores at icsi.edu.in.