The Goa Education Department gave a nod to schools in the state to conduct exams for classes XI and XII in offline mode. However, only fully vaccinated school staff, with a negative RT-PCR certificate will be permitted in the school premises during the exams.

These RTPCR report must be fresh one and shall be valid for seven days. Bhushan Savarkar, the state's Director of Education mentioned in a press release that many schools in Goa requested permission to hold exams in the offline mode and hence the department is allowing to conduct these exams provided that all the schools must follow SOPs strictly.



The SOPs issued by the government said that all the students attending exams must wear masks and only 50 per cent of seating capacity is allowed in each classroom. Every student and staff shall be checked for body temperature before entering the premises and the classrooms shall be sanitised before and after the exams.