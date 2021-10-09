Dr Yogesh Singh joined the University of Delhi as its 23rd Vice-Chancellor on October 8, said an official order from the varsity. DU got its first permanent VC more than a year after Dr Yogesh Tyagi, Singh's predecessor was suspended on charges of non-performance.

But Singh's entry into DU is at the busiest time the varsity probably sees in a year — the admissions are on. Amid allegations of Marks Jihad from Kerala to obscenely high 100 per cent cut-offs — one of the most sought after public universities in the country is set to release the second cut-off on October 9. Will Singh be able to manage it well?

While only time can answer that, DU Teachers' Association did not seem very hopeful about the VC when Edexlive spoke to them last week. The DUTA is yet to meet the new VC and will do so when he comes on campus but even before speaking to him, Dr Abha Dev Habib, a professor of Physics at Miranda House and the current Treasurer of DUTA said that the vibes do not point to a hopeful outcome. "From the interviews, he has given till now he has spoken about how the formulation is not important, net implementation is important (and that is worrisome). The VCs do not talk about the larger issues. They are either quiet or siding with the government. They have been made CEOs of the universities. Arguments about whether a policy is right for their university is not being allowed by the government," said Dr Habib, who is contesting for the post of DUTA President this year.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on Wednesday approved the relieving of Delhi Technological University VC Yogesh Singh to enable him to take charge as the VC of Delhi University, according to the Delhi government. Singh was appointed as the new VC of DU by the President in September. "LG has approved the proposal recommended by Chief Minister for relieving Yogesh Singh from the post of Vice-Chancellor of DTU to enable him to join as DU VC," an official order issued by the Delhi Government's Department of Training and Technical Education said. "JP Saini, Vice-Chancellor, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, will hold additional charge of DTU VC for three months or till filling of regular post of Vice-Chancellor, whichever is earlier," it said.

Singh was reappointed as the VC of DTU for a second term in April this year. Previously, he had served as the director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and the VC of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).