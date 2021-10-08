A Facebook post by Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a Physics professor at Kirori Mal College, affiliated to Delhi University, has made the students apprehensive about their admissions in this college. Many students are rethinking their decision about joining the college while some have decided to join the courses they applied for.

"Our anger can't be wished away," said a student who is all set to join a college in Delhi. "This time it's just not the state board students who have scored 100 per cent marks. Many CBSE students have scored 100 per cent marks. So why just target us," said the student who has applied to pursue BA History.

Another student who has opted to join BA Economics, said, "The fact that such a large number of students from Kerala are joining various courses in the colleges affiliated to Delhi University is a blessing. We will have someone from the home state in the hostels and also the classroom to share and understand our troubles. However, it is also has a negative aspect. I am afraid that a large number of students from Kerala might make the native students insecure and this might cause resentment in them."

According to the student, when it comes to joining college, only a few have decided while others are waiting for better options. "This is the first cut off and if these students get any better colleges in Delhi, they will go in for those institutions. How can they say that only Kerala state board gives a lot of marks to students? I know a friend who is from the Rajasthan state board. According to them, a large number of students from Rajasthan state board also scored 100 per cent. So why target students from Kerala alone," another student asked.

However, students who recently passed out from colleges in Delhi claim that this isn't a new development. "The resentment has been there for quite some time," said a student who finished her final year History course from Miranda House. According to a student, who had scored 98.75 per cent in the class 12 examinations, the feeling among the native students and also the teachers is students from Kerala get good marks through fraudulent means.

"Regionalism is very rampant. I had the bad experience of getting targeted in the class by the native students and teachers besides being frisked rather harshly before examinations. The teachers feel that we score marks by copying.They don't take hardwork into consideration," added another student.