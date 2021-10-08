Now, even private candidates can apply to write the Eighth Standard Public Examination (ESLC) as per the Directorate of Government Examinations' regional office in Coimbatore. They can write the exams at nine centres, which will be conducted from October 11 to 18.

The press release issued by the department stated that private candidates can apply to write the ESLC for all subjects and candidates who have failed in any subject this year can also apply to write the examination in those particular subjects. In Coimbatore, as many as nine nodal centres have been set up where candidates can apply for examinations by registering themselves through the website. Candidates who have applied online will be permitted into the examination centres.

Candidates have to pay Rs 175 as examination fee, which includes the registration fee and mark certificate fee. An officer from the department said, "If there are any doubts in applying for the examination, candidates can contact any of the nodal centres."