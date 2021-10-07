The ABVP's indefinite strike against the ongoing admissions process at Delhi University, which they have termed "unfair" in light of allegations that State Boards have inflated marks, is still going strong in front of the office of the Dean of Admissions. Speaking with Edexlive, Sidharth Yadav, the State Convenor of the RSS-affiliated organisation said that they are awaiting a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, Pooran Chand Joshi, and other DU officials and students representatives.

On the night of October 6, when the protest began, the students were informed that a "high-level meeting" will be conducted by the VC at noon today, which would include officials from the Admissions Committee, the Executive Council members, and representatives from student unions, including the DU Students Union, which was also protesting at the site with the ABVP.

However, at 11.15 am today, the students were informed that the VC had to be elsewhere for an urgent meeting, and when Edexlive spoke to the students in the afternoon today and they said they were still waiting for Pooran Chand Joshi's return. Sidharth told Edexlive that the protest will continue until the DU calls off the current admissions process, which he says has failed to provide a level playing field to the students, and introduces a normalisation process with the CBSE marks. He said that currently, there are 20-25 students protesting at the site, and they will wait until the VC comes along.