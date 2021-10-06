National Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh has called for applications for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the next academic year 2022-24.They offer specialisation in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Production and Operations Management and Business Analytics and Decision Making. Highlighting the vision of this MBA Programme, C S P Rao, Director, NIT AP said, “Analytics has gained considerable importance in the last two decades. Data is the driving force that alters the process of decision making within today’s industry. Understanding the importance of data analytics and supply chain, NIT Andhra Pradesh is commencing Master of Business Administration from the academic year 2022-23 with the specialisations in various fields for two years.”



The candidates should qualify CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission. However, entrance examination shall be conducted for the candidates, who have not qualified CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission, if the seats remain vacant after admitting CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT etc qualified candidates. A total of sixty seats are available for the MBA programme in NIT Andhra Pradesh.



Similarly, the flagship programme of the School of Humanities and Management was conceived and designed to envision the demand and futuristic skills. It is a two-year programme and is open for any graduates with 6.5 CGPA or 60% marks (5% relaxation for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the qualifying degree. The candidates appearing in the final semester exams or waiting for the final result are also eligible to apply for this course