Two students drowned to death in Sokuleru stream near Chintur village in East Godavari district on Wednesday, after they lost their balance while trying to take a risky selfie. According to Chintur ASP Krishnakanth, the deceased were identified as Janga Durga Prasad (22), and Addala Satya Naidu (21). They belonged to Amalapuram.

The duo were studying degree courses at Bhimavaram DNR college. They fell into the stream while taking selfies while standing at the edge of the stream. Their bodies were fished out and sent to Chintur hospital for postmortem. Police have given intimation to the parents of the deceased persons and SI Yuvakumar is investigating the case.

The continuing trend of young men and women risking their lives for taking selfies and losing their lives is worrisome, especially as it is happening all across the world.