Celebrated freedom fighter Lal Bahadur Shastri's 117th birth anniversary, which falls on October 2, was celebrated with an "Evening of Ghazals" at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi. The freedom fighter's son and former Union Minister and Chairman, LBSIM, Anil Shastri presided over the event. He paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister, who was born in 1904 in a small railway town called Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh. He spoke about the lasting influence that his father's work and ideals left behind, and highlighted the "courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people and he lives in the heart of every Indian."

READ ALSO: Nationalism is not only about singing the national anthem: Anil Shastri

Harking back to the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' which was coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil said that such ideals successfully changed India, and influenced the nation. As Minister of Home Affairs, Shastri, who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru as the Prime Minister of India, had gained a good reputation for being a reliable mediator. The LBSIM has been functioning since 1995. The Director of the institute Dr Praveen Gupta said that Gandhian leader Lal Bahadur Shastri devoted his entire life to simplicity and human service. Faculty and other staff from the institute were also present. Padma Shri awardee and ghazal singer Pankaj Udas performed some ghazals for the event.