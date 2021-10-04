As Kerala prepares to reopen schools for physical classes from November 1, state Education Minister V Sivankutty on October 3 said that the detailed guidelines for the reopening will be issued on October 5.

The minister informed that this decision was taken after a series of meetings conducted with various stakeholders that concluded on October 3.

Addressing the media, Sivankutty said, "A series of meetings that were conducted with District Educational Officer (DEO) and Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) concluded today. Matters related to teacher training and the conditions for conducting classes according to the COVID norms were discussed."

The minister further said that the Education Department has begun extensive preparations for the resumption of physical classes and will release detailed guidelines on Tuesday.

"Some schools have a lack of infrastructure facilities, so the government is planning to accommodate students from those schools in nearby schools within the stipulated day of schools reopening so that they can follow all the COVID-19 guidelines," he added.

Kerala government had earlier announced that the schools would be opened for Class 1 to Class 7 and for Class 10 to Class 12 from November 1 with fully vaccinated staff.

In revised COVID-19 guidelines issued on Saturday, the government allowed first-year and second-year UG classes and other higher educational institutions to reopen on October 18 for fully vaccinated students and teachers.