On Gandhi Jayanti, parents of students from 20 schools, majority from CBSE and ICSE, gathered before the Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle and sought clarity from schools on fees.

They asked the government to set up a fee determination committee, which can decide school fees in a transparent manner. They also raised slogans against the denial of education to children.

Protesting under the Voice of Parents and Poshakara Samanvaya Vedike, the parents asked, "If we don't know what the tuition fees are for, how are we expected to pay 85 per cent of it? When other sectors have a cap on payments, why not the education sector?"

The protest saw representatives of five organisations, including the RTE Students Parents Association (RTE STUPA).

BN Yogananda, general secretary, RTE STUPA, said that the government should appeal before the Karnataka High Court and seek a 15 per cent reduction in fees. "We are confused about the fees to be paid for 2021-22. Is there a reduction? Will it be applicable for the overall or tuition fees? The government needs to clarify," he added.

Meanwhile, schools seem to come up with new strategies to discriminate against students not paying fees. A parent said that while her Class 10 child has access to online class, the previous year's marks card and this year's notes were not shared with her.

A delegation of parents is expected to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.