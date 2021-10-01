As Education Secretary Amit Khare retired on September 30, K Sanjay Murthy has been appointed as India's new Higher Education Secretary to serve in the Ministry of Education. Previously, he has held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Armed with a BE degree, he is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre. He has also had experience as Secretary of General Education and Technical Education Department in the Himachal Pradesh government. He was also Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, responsible for Urban Transport, Delhi Development Authority and NBCC.

Apart from that, Murthy has served as Deputy Commissioner of three districts in Himachal Pradesh handling Development, Revenue Administration and other regulatory duties. During his service, he has been in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as the Ministry of Communications and IT. He has also served in the National Institute of Smart Government (NISG), assisting States and Central Government Ministries/Departments with their e-governance functions. Murthy, back in August 2016, was appointed as Secretary of Broadcasting in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.