Regular classes for first-year undergraduate courses will commence from October 4 onwards in all Arts and Science colleges across the state. Director of Collegiate Education C Poornachandran on Thursday sent a letter to all Regional Joint Directors and Principals of all Arts and Science colleges in the state.

In his letter, he stated, "Regular classes for UG first year will commence from October 4 onwards. Hence, concerned college principals have been asked to conduct orientation classes for the freshers. Similarly, Regional Joint Directors have been asked to provide proper instructions to the principals of government-aided colleges and self-financed colleges in their respective region regarding the reopening."

He further asked the principals of all colleges to ensure that eligible students get vaccinated at the earliest and also instructed that the students wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols while they are inside the college campus.

Regular classes for UG second and third year and PG second year classes have already begun across all colleges in the state, following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Tamil Nadu government.