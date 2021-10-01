DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi wrote to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju defending the writ petition to allot 27 per cent OBC reservation in the All India Quota for all state contributed medical and dental seats on September 30.

Bharathi wrote that the centre has to defend and sustain the reservation in the Supreme Court against the writ petitions filed to challenge this notification. The Ministry of Health and Family had earlier acknowledged that the said order would aid 4000 OBC students across India. The DMK secretary said in the letter that the decision of the Supreme Court would have a direct bearing on the future of the voiceless students. As a result, Bharathi appealed to the respective ministries to avail the services of the Attorney General of India to defend the said policy decision of the Union Government.