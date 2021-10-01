National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Friday launched a helpline number to address queries of students seeking admission to Delhi University. Releasing the helpline number — 9268030030 — National Students' Union of India national president Neeraj Kundan said that it is their duty as a student organisation not to let any student face difficulties. NSUI's Delhi in-charge Nitish Gaur said his organisation will help students from all over the country through this helpline number. The number will be shared on social media.

"We have always understood the students' problems. People who had other political ideologies are also joining us today. We want all the students to be vaccinated at the earliest and only after that should the student union elections be held," said Kundan.

Former NSUI state president Akshay Lakra said that more and more students will soon join NSUI as they have been impressed by the work done by the student organisation during the COVID pandemic. Meanwhile, former Delhi University president of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Ram Niwas Bishnoi joined the NSUI. "The ABVP was sitting at home when NSUI was helping the whole country during the pandemic. I have joined NSUI influenced by the thoughts of Rahul Gandhi," Bishnoi said.