The Department of Computer Applications at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct spot admissions to fill the vacant seats on October 7.



Seats are vacant in MCA, MSc (Computer Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence) and MSc (Computer Science with specialisation in Data Science).



Students who have made it to the CUSAT CAT-2021 rank list can apply. Students have to complete the registration process by October 5 through the link provided on the website www.admissions.cusat. ac.in.



Students can also contact 0484-2862391 for further details.