Ahead of the online Open Book Exams (OBE) for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the Delhi University, on November 29, issued guidelines asking the students to ensure that they have documentary proof in case there is a delay in uploading answer sheets. According to the guidelines, the students are only allowed to submit their scripts on the OBE portal. “All the students are advised not to use any unfair means while writing the exam. They must be very careful in writing exams, a system is in place to detect copying/use of unfair means in the examination,” the guidelines stated.

In other words, the students will have to write the exam in three hours. However, there will be an additional hour for technical requirements such as downloading the question paper and uploading the answer sheets. Apart from this, there will be a grace hour in case of delayed submission.

READ ALSO : Delhi University releases academic calendar and exam dates even before reopening university campus

The guidelines stated that the results of answer scripts — that are submitted via email — may get delayed due to the verification process, as had happened during the OBE in December, March and June. “Partially submitted answers by email would not be accepted. Submission by both email and on the portal will not be accepted,” the guidelines said. DU will begin third, fifth and seventh-semester examinations for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from November 30.