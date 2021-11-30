The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 1 Class X board examinations from today. The exam will continue till December 11. Students can access the term 1 roll numbers and admit cards via the official website at cbse.gov.in. The students will have to use their user IDs and passwords to access the same.

The board exams would consist of only multiple choice questions and the time allotted for it would be 90 minutes. Due to the winter season, the exams will begin from 11.30 am. The syllabus would be 50 per cent of the whole academic year.

Students are required to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen to select their choice of answer in the CBSE OMR sheet. In the event that the candidate chooses the wrong circle to darken, they can still fill the correct answer in the box provided besides the four circles. This would be considered as the final answer.

The CBSE will conduct special exams at a later date for only those who miss the term 1 exam due to their participation in international or national sports events and international olympiads. Meanwhile, those who tested positive for COVID-19 during the examinations, the final result will be based on term 2 exams.

The sample papers and marking scheme for the exam were released earlier by CBSE. Students can check it on the official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in.

