Birla Global University (BGU) celebrated its fourth annual convocation for the MBA, MAJMC, MCom, MA Economics, BBA, BAJMC, BCom and BA Economics 2018-20 batch at its campus in Bhubaneswar on November 28. Prof Ganeshi Lal, Governor Of Odisha and Chancellor of the university presided over the occasion.

In his address, the governor said that the universe, the university and the universal man are all inter-woven. The real mission of a university is to create a universal man who has the ability to combine academic excellence with spiritual excellence and material energy with spiritual energy. Drawing from the ancient scriptures and Jagannath philosophy, he said that intelligence is higher than the mind and a universal man is beyond intelligence and should live in eternal delight and divine bliss. The governor urged the graduating students to remain conscious at the present moment and light their own candle to be able to explore their fullest potential.

In his address, the chief guest of the occasion, AR Nanda, former Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India said that the skills and knowledge the students have acquired from the august university will stand them in good stead in their personal and professional life. He urged the students to develop a humanitarian approach, the idealism of compassion and humility to be successful in life.

Welcoming the chancellor and other dignitaries, Vice-Chancellor of Birla Global University Prof PP Mathur presented the annual report of the university outlining its activities and future plans.

Prof P Nayak Dean, Birla School of Management and School of Social Sciences and Humanities; Prof Samson Moharana, Dean, School of Commerce and Prof JS Giri Rao, Dean, Birla School of Communication presented the list of graduating students and toppers from their respective schools to the governor for awarding of degrees. The convocation ceremony was conducted by Dr BK Das, Registrar, Birla Global University.

The Controller of Examinations Dr Manas Kumar Pal presented the records of the degrees to the chancellor. Poushali Haldar (MBA) was the batch topper and marketing topper; Ankita Prasad, area topper in Human Resources (MBA) and while Shailaja Rohillah was the area topper in Finance (MBA)

From MCom, Saswati Sutapa, Preeti Payal and S Geetanjali were awarded medals for being area toppers in Accounting, Finance and Forensic Accounting and Fraud Prevention respectively, S Geetanjali was also the batch topper.

From the undergraduate courses, Manaswini Panda from BBA, Annapurna Paikray from BCom and Iravan Rath from BA Economics were the toppers of their respective batches, Iravan being the best graduate.